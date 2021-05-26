How Long Does It Take To Beat Biomutant?

Upgrade Points in Biomutant with be your most valuable resource in the game. They are required for unlocking Wung-Fu of any kind, which essentially means they unlock the active skills you will use with your weapons, and any passive abilities that will be permanently enhancing your furry friend. There are a ton of skills and abilities to unlock, and since Upgrade Points don’t come in masses, each use of them will count. An invaluable currency for sure, so let’s see below how you can get yourself some Upgrade Points.