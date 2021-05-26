ACC Board of Trustees May 3 Recap

The Austin Community College District (ACC) Board of Trustees virtually met for its regular meeting on Monday, May 3. Below are highlights from the meeting. The Board unanimously approved to leave in-district tuition and fees unchanged for an eighth consecutive year and voted to lower fees for out-of-district and out-of-state students by $81 and $75, respectively. The new rates align with ACC Board policy to lower costs for students who live out-of-district. The change still maintains a sizable difference between those who live in-district. Read more here.