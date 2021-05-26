Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

ACC Board of Trustees May 3 Recap

austincc.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin Community College District (ACC) Board of Trustees virtually met for its regular meeting on Monday, May 3. Below are highlights from the meeting. The Board unanimously approved to leave in-district tuition and fees unchanged for an eighth consecutive year and voted to lower fees for out-of-district and out-of-state students by $81 and $75, respectively. The new rates align with ACC Board policy to lower costs for students who live out-of-district. The change still maintains a sizable difference between those who live in-district. Read more here.

www.austincc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Education
City
Spring, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Aid#College Board#Board Members#Texas College#Acc Board Of Trustees#Acc Highland Campus#Acc Rio Grande Campus#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Engineering Technology#Pinnacle Campus Use#Txdot#Crc#Acc Board Policy#Acc Vice President#In District Tuition#Chancellor#Students#Student Success#Enrollments#Dr Rhodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Army
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...