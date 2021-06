Hello and welcome to Ask the mayor on Wi Fi you I'm Joe Hren with Columbus Mayor Jim What up? Hello, and welcome. Hello, Joe, good to see you again. Same here once a day after Memorial Day we do the sun Tuesday's day of remembrance. But for some a three day weekend, maybe one of the biggest holidays, especially with better weather, now that a lot of the restrictions have been loosened for the pandemic. But you know, you kind of can't help feel that things have are really starting to open up, you know, box stores masks only for those who are non vaccinated, risk restrictions lifted, but still not really close to herd immunity. What what's the plan right now?