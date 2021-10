BOSTON, MASS. — The Big Green competed in four events this past weekend, its second full weekend of the season. Dartmouth placed 3 out of 18 in the Hatch Brown Trophy at MIT, they placed 3 out of 18 boats in the Regis Trophy at Harvard and freshman Sarah Young placed third at the Women's Singlehanded Championship hosted by Boston College. The Big Green also raced at Bowdoin in the Nicholas Barnett Trophy where they placed 5th out of 17.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO