GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The Class of 2021 has had anything but a normal senior year, and even their junior year was cut short by the pandemic. While Glastonbury High School held an outdoor celebration for seniors, they did miss out on a traditional prom. That's why the Matson Family made sure their son and his friends didn't end high school without getting to experience it. Hosting their own prom for the group of friends at the Tiffany-Juliet House.