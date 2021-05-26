Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

FPL partners with Miami-Dade police to crack down on human trafficking

Click10.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Human trafficking is a big problem in Florida, partly because it’s so easy to get in and out of the state through the sea ports and the airports, and it’s so close to the Caribbean. The folks at Florida, Power & Light wanted to help, so...

www.local10.com
