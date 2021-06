Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards powered their way into the quarter-finals of the FKF Shield Cup after winning their respective matches on Sunday. K’Ogalo made it to the last eight following a 2-1 win against lower division side Mara Sugar with striker Tito Okello and midfielder Kenneth Muguna notching the two goals in 24th and 56th minutes and they will now face the winner between Kariobangi Sharks and KCB.