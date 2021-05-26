Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Laporta asks Koeman for 15 days to find a replacement - report

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona president Joan Laporta met with coach Ronald Koeman on Tuesday and while we don’t have a decision on the Dutchman’s future there have been a few leaks about what happened in the meeting. Laporta apparently told Koeman that he wants about 15 days to talk to possible replacements about...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Camp Nou#Dutchman#Catalunya Radio#Coach Ronald Koeman#Time#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta to close Aguero deal 'in coming days'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is on the brink of signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Off contract in June, Aguero will leave City this summer after ten years with the club. A Bosman move to Barca has long been suggested and El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez reports Laporta is about to...
Premier Leaguefootball-news24.com

The XXL mercato plan that Pep Guardiola requests from Manchester City, FC Barcelona begins to doubt Ronald Koeman

The madness transfer window requested by Guardiola. Barely champion, Manchester City is already looking at next season and the contours of its workforce in order to retain the Premier League in 2021-2022. For this, Pep Guardiola made his shopping list with his management and the Spaniard has ideas. As reported The Times, his priority is to replace Sergio Agüero. For this, he has 4 ideas: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham), André Silva (Frankfurt) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter). Guardiola would also like to sign Declan Rice (West Ham) to replace Fernandinho. He would also like a new left-back after Benjamin Mendy’s middle season. And finally, he would like his club to get into negotiations for Jack Grealish (Aston Villa). Information confirmed by the Daily Telegraph this morning.
UEFAfootball-espana.net

The Joan Laporta show is about to begin at Barcelona

Barcelona’s season ended on Sunday. The Blaugrana blew a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home and officially end their mathematical chance of winning La Liga, serving as an opportunity for the newly-elected president Joan Laporta to clear the decks and plan for next season and a new era. Gone is a season tainted by Josep Maria Bartomeu, arrived is an open window for Laporta to build his Barcelona.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta dines with Koeman to discuss form slide

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has met face-to-face with coach Ronald Koeman about their form slide. Mediaset says Laporta met with Koeman at a restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday to analyse the team's situation after Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Levante. Club sources downplayed the importance of this meeting and stressed that...
Soccerchatsports.com

Koeman and Laporta meet for Barcelona talks

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta met up on Thursday in a restaurant for talks, according to multiple reports. The meeting apparently lasted a couple of hours and came amid speculation over Koeman’s future at the Camp Nou. Barcelona vice president, Rafa Yuste, was also at the meeting. The...
Soccersemoball.com

With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- With Barcelona's season effectively over, Lionel Messi now has a big decision to make. Should he finish out his career at the club that helped him become an all-time soccer great?. Or have the team's struggles to keep winning trophies convinced him that he can find...
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane and Koeman speak on their futures, Simeone focused on the day-to-day

Zinedine Zidane enigmatic on his future: “There comes a time when you have to change because it’s good for everyone”. Real Madrid travel north to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday evening, another crucial game in their tightly-fought battle with Atletico Madrid for the league title. Los Blancos are neck-and-neck with their city rivals, who play Osasuna in Madrid at the same time Madrid face Athletic.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Koeman angered by criticism after Barca talks offer few assurances

Madrid (AFP) – Ronald Koeman raised a passionate defence of the job he has done as Barcelona coach on Saturday, amid speculation the Dutchman will not be in charge next season. Koeman confirmed he met with the club’s president Joan Laporta this week but was unable to say he was...
SoccerSkySports

Ronald Koeman keen to stay at Barcelona - if he has president Joan Laporta's backing

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman says he wants to stay at the Nou Camp next season, but will need assurances from president Joan Laporta when they meet later this month. Koeman, who has another year left on his Barca contract, has guided Barcelona to the Copa del Rey already this season, but last week's 3-3 draw at Levante has left his side with little chance of winning La Liga.
SoccerYardbarker

Ronald Koeman hints at Lionel Messi exit as Barcelona’s season implodes

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has dropped his clearest hint yet that Lionel Messi will leave the club this summer. The Argentinian superstar is set for showdown talks with Koeman and Joan Laporta next month with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign. However, as La Blaugrana bowed...
SoccerTribal Football

Torrent urges Barcelona to support Koeman: Criticism unfair

Former Manchester City assistant and Girona coach Domenec Torrent insists Ronald Koeman should be backed by Barcelona. Torrent says it's too easy to blame Koeman if Barca fall short in the title race this season. He told AS: "Now the easy thing is to criticise Koeman, but you forget that...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: I feel unfairly treated

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admits he's been unhappy with his treatment by the media over the past fortnight. Koeman says he feels badly treated over the past few weeks as Barcelona's title bid collapsed. "I feel a little bit (mistreated) in the last two weeks," said the coach in a...