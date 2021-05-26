Breakthrough A-I Technology for Treating Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disclosed by Dr. Newton Howard at Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Summit
One of the world’s leading figures in Artificial Intelligence, the renowned brain and cognitive scientist Newton Howard, PhD., will be at The Artificial Intelligence and Business Summit May 26 at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City and will be available for interviews with Dubai and international media. The annual event for established professionals in the crypto and blockchain space brings together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, Blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech. Dr. Howard will also be traveling through the Gulf Region meeting with Heads of States, to discuss the application of Ai in their emerging economies.aithority.com