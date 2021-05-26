Breakthrough A-I Technology for Treating Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disclosed by Dr. Newton Howard at Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Summit

If found to be effective by regulators in the UK and US, it would signal one of the biggest breakthroughs since the cruel disease was discovered in 1906. Early trials of Aducanumab showed it slowed mental decline in patients given doses at an early stage by as much as 22 percent after 18 months. It could win approval here by the autumn and may then be offered on the NHS as soon as 2022. In the US, it could get the green light within days.