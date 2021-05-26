newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A Look Into Elbit Systems Debt

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past three months, shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) decreased by 1.68%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Elbit Systems has. Elbit Systems's Debt. According to the Elbit Systems's most recent financial statement as reported on March 24, 2021, total debt...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Debt Ratio#Loans#Long Term Investors#Stock Investors#Market Access#The Elbit Systems#Long Term Debt#Company#Excess Profit#Stock Metrics#Cash Equivalents#Equity Owners#Financial Statement#Maturity Periods#Securities#Interest Rates#Executives#Near Instantaneous Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.12 during...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Burlington Stores Debt

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) increased by 25.01% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Burlington Stores has. Burlington Stores's Debt. According to the Burlington Stores's most recent financial statement as reported on May 27, 2021, total debt...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Medtronic's Debt Overview

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) rose by 8.49% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Medtronic has. Based on Medtronic's financial statement as of March 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $26.50 billion and current debt is at $3.82 billion, amounting to $30.32 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $5.08 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $25.25 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 3,827 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

How Does Thermon Group's Debt Look?

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) decreased by 16.71% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Thermon Group Holdings has. Thermon Group Holdings's Debt. Based on Thermon Group Holdings's financial statement as of May 27, 2021,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nuance Swaps Equity for Long-Term Senior Convertible Debt

Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN) forged additional agreements with certain investors to exchange 4.2 million shares and $1.1 million in cash for $102.2 million 1% senior convertible debentures due 2035 held by the investors. On May 26, Nuance inked an agreement with certain investors to exchange 14.7 million shares and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ComSovereign Raises $10M Via Lind Partners

ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) inked an agreement to raise $10 million from The Lind Partners managed Lind Global Asset Management IV, LLC. The proceeds will be utilized to further invest in increased production across business units, fulfill additional customer purchase orders, advance the ongoing build-out of its Tucson facility, supporting its drone and in-house radio manufacturing activities, and advancing its strategic acquisition efforts including the Innovation Digital acquisition.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ROCE Insights For Acutus Medical

During Q1, Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) brought in sales totaling $3.59 million. However, earnings decreased 0.62%, resulting in a loss of $27.83 million. Acutus Medical collected $2.57 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $28.01 million loss. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Changes in earnings and sales...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What Does Dollar Tree's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) fell by 0.01%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Dollar Tree has. According to the Dollar Tree's most recent balance sheet as reported on May 27, 2021, total debt is at $3.23 billion, with $3.23 billion in long-term debt and $0.00 in current debt. Adjusting for $1.47 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.75 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Columbus McKinnon's Debt

Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) moved higher by 0.31% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Columbus McKinnon has. Columbus McKinnon's Debt. According to the Columbus McKinnon's most recent financial statement as reported on May 26,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Partner Communications Debt

Shares of Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) fell by 9.48% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Partner Communications Co has. Partner Communications Co's Debt. Based on Partner Communications Co's financial statement as of March 30, 2017,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Invests $544,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Electronic Warfare Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo

The latest update of Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Electronic Warfare Systems, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 135 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are BAE Systems, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Cobham, Mercury Systems, Saab & Hensoldt.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

Three of Canada's top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)...
Stockscfainstitute.org

Buybacks and Dividends: Sizing the Upswing

Posted In: Coronavirus, Drivers of Value, Economics, Performance Measurement & Evaluation, Portfolio Management. Dividends and buybacks are poised for a comeback this year. How can analysts gauge whether they contribute to a firm’s intrinsic value?. Corporations responded to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by slashing costs and raising liquidity.
Financial ReportsJanes

Elbit Systems reports revenue increase in Q1

Israel's Elbit Systems reported a 4.4% increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2021, according to an earning release published on 25 May. Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were USD1.12 billion, as compared with USD1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The order book backlog at...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

How Does Dycom Industries Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) moved lower by 9.85%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Dycom Industries has. Dycom Industries's Debt. Based on Dycom Industries's balance sheet as of May 26, 2021, long-term debt is...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

What Does Nordic American Tankers Debt Look Like?

Shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) moved higher by 14.84% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Nordic American Tankers has. Nordic American Tankers's Debt. According to the Nordic American Tankers's most recent balance sheet as...