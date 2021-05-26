Cancel
AttoCore Wins Smart Junctions Project

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttoCore, supplier of scalable and flexible 4G and 5G core solutions for private networks, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the UK government’s 5G Create programme, as a supplier to the Smart Junctions 5G project (SJ5G). Led by Vivacity Labs, with project partners Transport...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart City#Network Traffic#Develop Technology#Data Traffic#Traffic Control#Cloud Technology#G Create#Vivacity Labs#Artificial Intelligence#Private Networks#Tfgm#Atto5gc Standalone Core#Docker#Kubernetes#Vivacity#Attocore Ceo#The Smart Junctions 5g#G Standalone Core#Ai#Smart Junctions
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Bell Canada to Roll Out AWS-powered MEC for 5G Enterprise Customers

Bell Canada on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with AWS to modernize the digital experience for Bell customers and support 5G innovation across Canada. AWS and Bell are teaming up to bring AWS Wavelength to Canada, deploying it at the edge of Bell's 5G network to allow developers to build ultra-low-latency applications for mobile devices and users. With this rollout, Bell will become the first Canadian communications company to offer AWS-powered multi-access edge computing (MEC) to business and government users.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Orange Business Services taps Ericsson for enterprise IoT security

Ericsson has launched a new internet of things (IoT) security offering, Threat Monitoring and Mitigation (TMM), citing its own research that shows there will be nearly six billion cellular IoT devices in use by the end of 2026, and security will be a critical factor in their deployment by communications service providers (CSPs).
BusinessZDNet

Amazon Sidewalk is about infrastructure, not intrusiveness

In my last column, I looked at three silicon providers developing low-power technology for the Internet of Things. But while the smart home has been the cradle of consumer IoT, it hasn't evolved far beyond that, in part because of the high cost and power consumption of the cellular connectivity that might service consumer devices outside of the home. This has given rise to several low-power networking technologies such as LoRaWAN and GFSK that achieve longer range by operating at lower frequencies than today's Wi-Fi.
Technologybostonnews.net

Smart City Platforms Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Bosch.io , Cisco , Ericsson ,Fujitsu

A smart city is a system of systems. These systems can include various facilities like building automation systems, smart transportation systems, smart lighting systems, security and control systems, intelligent grids, renewable power, water treatment, and supply, etc. Smart governance is one of the characteristics of smart cities. Smart city platform increases the efficiency of government programs and helps them reach their beneficiaries. Increasing internet penetration plays a crucial role in establishing smart city platforms, as they enable IoT connections that act as a base for smart city platforms.
Cell Phonesfacilityexecutive.com

Openpath, Allegion Mobile Enabled Wireless Locks Integration

Openpath, a provider of touchless, modern access control and workplace safety automation, announced a new cloud-to-cloud integration with Schlage® NDE and LE mobile enabled wireless locks from Allegion U.S., a provider of security products and solutions as well as seamless access. This new integration provides a greater selection of cost-effective security solutions across an organization’s entire deployment and makes Openpath one of the only physical access control providers in the commercial space to natively support a Bluetooth credential with Schlage locks. The integration is easily configured with a mobile device and doesn’t require additional wiring or Openpath hardware.
SoftwareInfoworld

JFrog unveils software distribution service

JFrog has unveiled the Private Distribution Network, an addition to its JFrog Distribution software release technology that allows enterprises to set up and manage the distribution of software updates. Now in a beta release stage and due for production release next quarter, the Private Distribution Network promises to accelerate software...
TechnologyFireRescue1

Public Safety Innovation Webinar Series

Mission-critical communications and connectivity are foundational for the future of public safety. Evolving technologies such as LTE and 5G are key in adoption of new technologies and addressing new challenges. Agencies who are have been limited by available technology, now have new options to address long-standing hurdles. Cradlepoint in partnership...
Businessthefastmode.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo, Lanner Partner to Support AI Applications at the Edge

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge. Hailo has combined its Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with Lanner’s edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Smart NFT Project joins major telecom to power future of smart cities

Across Poland, an NFT developer’s SIM cards are turning mobile phones into a key that opens up the smart cities of tomorrow. Blockchain developer SmartKey’s Live Objects technology is using non-fungible tokens and the Internet of Things to create a smart technology network that can manage bike sharing systems, read electric meters, and even unlock doors for emergency services workers.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification

Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier, Vuzix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VUZI) M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses received IEC medical electrical equipment safety standard certification. Vuzix Smart Glasses assumed immense importance since the pandemic in healthcare to support medical device manufacturers and their operating room technicians, doctors in the...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Barracuda expands its scalable IoT connectivity solution with support for powerful analytics capabilities from Crosser

Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that customers can now run Crosser Edge Analytics software directly on Barracuda Secure Connector. Barracuda's scalable IoT hardware connectivity solution running the Crosser node application addresses the need for both secure connectivity in large, distributed environments and accurate analytics at scale.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarecisco.com

ISE 3.1 Simplifies the Transition to Cloud

Moving to cloud is an individual journey for every organization. Many companies have taken the hybrid path and are working within multiple clouds. Yet others are still primarily on-prem but want to continue their transition to cloud seamlessly in their own time and at their own pace. No matter where...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateView wireless smart monitor features Wireless Projection for work efficiency

Work more efficiently with the HUAWEI MateView wireless smart monitor. Featuring Wireless Projection, this workspace gadget offers a host of smart features. For example, simply tap your phone on the MateView base and instantly see your phone’s content displayed on the big screen. Desktop Mode also mirrors the exact content from your phone’s home screen to the HUAWEI MateView. This makes it easier to access photos, edit files, use apps, and more. Additionally, this monitor includes a Smart Bar to bring a touch of life to your technology. Use your finger to conveniently control MateView functions and settings via the Smart Bar. With no physical buttons, swipe or tap for a more intuitive way of working. You can also use the Smart Bar to switch between displays. Swipe with two fingers to shift from the MateView desktop to mirror content on a laptop, phone, or another device.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

TBConsulting Deploys IT Infrastructure in the Cloud for a Biomedical Diagnostic Startup in Record Time.

TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed IT Infrastructure in weeks, not months. TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed HIPAA-compliant networking, data storage, cybersecurity, and business operations systems to allow a medical diagnostic startup to go from lease signing to live in just three weeks.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

The NFT Project Opengaga Will Launch on ZT Smart Chain ZSC

With the attention and participation of many celebrities and famous enterprises, NFT has quickly won a lot of attention. It has not only become a hot topic both inside and outside the crypto world, but also the transaction scale of NFT is increasing day by day. According to the Cryptoart. io data, the total value of encrypted artworks is about $757,213,372.10 (total value is about 190,220.682 ETH), and $490 million, more than 208,785 works have been sold.