Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cryptobucks Disrupts Merchant Payment Processing, Making It Easy to Accept Digital Currency

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the all-in-one technology that will disrupt the current payments landscape. Cryptobucks, developed by South Florida’s Aliant Payments and Shokworks, is a blockchain technology payment app that has enabled worldwide acceptance of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum since 2018. But a new addition to the app makes Cryptobucks one of the first payment applications in which a merchant can accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express and cryptocurrency payments all in one easy-to-use app.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency Group#Crypto Currency#Bank Transactions#Internet Customers#Technology Company#Aliant Payments#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#Kraken#The Miami Dolphins#Rivals Media Group#Vr#Miami Dolphins#Digital Wallets#Digital Spaces#Cryptocurrency Payments#Merchants#Credit Card Users#Blockchain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Marketsetfstrategy.com

LGIM launches digital payments ETF

Legal & General Investment Management has launched a new thematic equity ETF in Europe providing exposure to companies poised to benefit from the global transition to a cashless economy. The L&G Digital Payments UCITS ETF has listed on the London Stock Exchange in US dollars (DPAY LN) and pound sterling...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Second Annual Report by EIU Commissioned by Crypto.com Shows Growing Acceptance of Digital Currencies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Consumers are increasingly adopting cashless payment methods while governments are stepping up planning or piloting of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and companies are experimenting with accepting open-source digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for treasury or portfolio allocation. A cashless trend was already strong, according to the previous year’s research...
Technologyhawaiitelegraph.com

Perk Labs Partners with BitPay to Accept Cryptocurrency Payment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or 'the Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. BitPay is used by brands such as Twitch, AT&T and Dish Networks. As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to cater to the growing demand.
Altoona, PACSNews Online

Sheetz Becomes First C-store Chain to Accept Digital Currency

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is entering the bitcoin space, becoming the first convenience store chain to accept the digital currency in-store and at the pump. The Altoona-based retailer is partnering wtih Flexa to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up on the forecourt using digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, litecoin, and dogecoin.
Credits & Loanscardrates.com

Merchant Cost Consulting Helps Businesses Navigate the World of Credit Card Processing

In a Nutshell: Maintaining the services of a credit card payments processor is essential for businesses in nearly every industry. And companies often accept whatever rates and fees the processing companies charge them as the cost of doing business. But Merchant Cost Consulting represents companies of all sizes and negotiates lower rates from payment processors. The company evaluates clients’ current processing fees and charges, then contacts the payment processor directly to obtain a lower rate. Merchant Cost Consulting also provides monthly monitoring services to ensure the negotiated rates remain in place.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Flexa Introduces "Pay With Flexa" Button For Instant Online Acceptance Of Bitcoin And Other Digital Currencies

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexa, provider of the fastest and most fraud-proof payments network, today expanded its digital currency acceptance offering to include a suite of eCommerce plug-ins that enable merchants—for the very first time—to accept digital currencies via their online retail channels instantly and with guaranteed zero fraud.
Currenciescalifornianewstimes.com

Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital currencies: how do they work?

Cryptocurrencies, which first emerged after the global financial crisis, provided a vision of money freed from central bank control. Since its inception, they have grown rapidly into a highly volatile and disruptive asset class. According to CoinMarketCap, the market value of Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, is about $ 700...
Currenciesfinbold.com

Study: Even non-crypto users are increasingly aware of digital currencies

A new study shows that the coronavirus pandemic has acted as a catalyst for growth in the adoption and awareness of cryptocurrencies. The survey dubbed Digimentality 2021 by the Economist Intelligence Unit on behalf of Crypto.com indicates that 55% of the 3,053 respondents were aware of cryptocurrencies as the most popular digital currency option.
Marketscasinobeats.com

Skrill reveals increasing prevalence of digital currency

The rise in popularity of digital currency has continued according to a recent survey from Skrill. The firm found that 38 per cent of respondents revealed they’d either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency. As well as this, underlining the spike in prevalence of cryptocurrency 84% said they’d heard of...
Economythemoneycloud.com

Sift to Acquire Chargeback To Provide Merchants Protection Against Payment Fraud

Https://thefintechtimes.com/sift-to-acquire-chargeback-to-provide-merchants-protection-against-payment-fraud/. Sift, a leader in Digital Trust & Safety, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, the pioneer in real-time dispute management for merchants. The two companies are coming together as both e-commerce growth and payment fraud are accelerating, and as the Fraud Economy—the sophisticated and interconnected network of cybercriminals and their methods—has rapidly expanded.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

How the Samecoin Ecosystem Makes It Easy to Trade Multiple Currencies

Samecoin’s innovative new ecosystem is a game-changer. It makes it easy for those new to crypto to get started, as well as those who’ve been in the game for a while. But first, you need to understand how the ecosystem works and how Samecoin’s range of features can work for you… Just like they worked for Peter. We’ll tell you his story in a minute.
Retailthepaypers.com

Repay, Paysafe partner to enable US merchants to accept cash payments online

Repay Holdings Corporation, a US-based provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, has announced a partnership with Paysafe to enable Repay merchants to accept cash payments at Paysafe’s retail partner locations. According to the press release, the partnership will complement Repay’s suite of electronic payment solutions by offering cash as an online...
Marketsbostonnews.net

David Osborne Continues to See Potential in Digital Currencies and Other Disruptive Investments

Saving and investing for the future is incredibly important and having a seasoned investment professional by your side can help you reach your goals. One individual that has helped many clients over the years is David Walter Osborne. While Osborne has focused on traditional investments in the past, he is continuing to focus more on investing in digital currencies and other disruptive investments. There are several reasons why these investments are intriguing to him and other investors that are looking to maximize returns.
CurrenciesTelegraph

Stampede for digital currency poses a threat to our banking system

There are only four things to know about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: first, they are not currencies in the accepted meaning of the word; second, they are a bubble; third, they are a Ponzi scheme based on the greater fool theory of investment (that however much you pay, there is always some sucker prepared to pay even more); and fourth they have a committed and growing following, bordering on religious fanaticism, which ensures that they will be around for a long time to come – or at least for as long as Elon Musk holds with the faith; as a general rule of thumb, it doesn’t pay to bet against Musk.
Marketsfinextra.com

A Central Bank Digital Currency: Challenges and Opportunities

National digital currencies have passed from ideas and prototypes into reality. In addition to the Bahamas, China and Sweden, have been running digital currency pilots, and within a few years, we could see dozens of central banks issuing digital currencies. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) differ from cryptocurrencies such as...
Retailcryptopotato.com

Major Convenience Store Sheetz to Accept Bitcoin Payments

Big convenience store chain Sheetz will begin accepting bitcoin as a means of payment. U.S. chain of convenience stores Sheetz, has become the latest company to adopt cryptocurrency, as the firm is planning to include bitcoin and other crypto-assets among its payment options. Sheetz Adopts Bitcoin. According to a press...
NFLthepaypers.com

Global Payments launches card payment acceptance app

Payment technology company Global Payments has announced launching an application that will make it possible to turn a mobile phone into a payment terminal for card payment acceptance. The app is called GP tom and will enable retailers to accept card payments with their own mobile phone instead of the...