Cryptobucks Disrupts Merchant Payment Processing, Making It Easy to Accept Digital Currency
Meet the all-in-one technology that will disrupt the current payments landscape. Cryptobucks, developed by South Florida’s Aliant Payments and Shokworks, is a blockchain technology payment app that has enabled worldwide acceptance of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum since 2018. But a new addition to the app makes Cryptobucks one of the first payment applications in which a merchant can accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express and cryptocurrency payments all in one easy-to-use app.aithority.com