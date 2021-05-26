Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mark Drakeford urges travellers to test negative for Covid before entering Wales

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ff8u_0aCCL8fF00
People walk along the pier in Llandudno, Wales (PA Wire)

First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged people from coronavirus hotspots not to travel into Wales over the bank holiday unless they test negative for Covid-19.

The Welsh Government said the message was directed at would-be holidaymakers including those from areas of England with high levels of the Indian variant in order to “help keep Wales safe”.

The UK Government has advised people living Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside to minimise travel out of their areas due to circulation of the mutated strain of Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbUAA_0aCCL8fF00
Senedd election (PA Wire)

But Westminster has stopped short of restricting people from being able to travel out of the eight areas, with the late spring bank holiday weekend starting on Saturday.

On Wednesday Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Breakfast he would not ask people living in Bolton to “rip up plans” to travel to Wales but to “try to minimise travel”.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said: “Our tourism businesses will be looking forward to a busy week and the start of the summer season.

“I urge anyone planning a break in Wales from an area with higher rates of coronavirus, to test themselves regularly, using the free Covid-19 lateral flow tests, before they travel.

“Only those who have a negative test result and no symptoms of coronavirus should travel.

“Everyone coming to Wales from areas with a higher prevalence of coronavirus should bring lateral flow testing kits with them to continue regular testing while on holiday – this is an additional measure to help keep Wales safe.”

There have been more than 3,200 cases of the India variant identified in England, while there are 57 cases in Wales.

On Monday Wales’ chief medical officer Frank Atherton said the number of cases of the variant in Wales was an underestimate and is expected to rise.

The biggest number of cases of the variant are located in clusters around Cardiff, with others also located in Swansea and a “small number” in North Wales.

But unlike in England and Scotland there is no evidence of widespread transmissions of the variant from person-to-person in Wales, with all identified cases able to be traced back to a point of entry into the country.

Wales has the UK’s lowest seven-day infection rate at 8.9 per 100,000 of population.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Mark Drakeford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales#Covid#Uk#Uk#England#Travellers#The Welsh Government#Indian#The Uk Government#Greater Manchester#Bbc Breakfast#Burnley#Blackburn#Mr Drakeford#Monday Wales#Cardiff#North Tyneside#Leicester#Would Be Holidaymakers#Kirklees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Mark Drakeford vows to be ‘radical and ambitious’ in government

Mark Drakeford has vowed to be “radical” and “ambitious” in government as his party looks set to remain in power in Wales. Labour has equalled its best ever Senedd election result by winning 30 seats – just one short of a majority – though it is not expected to take any of the remaining four regional seats left to be declared on Saturday.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Mark Drakeford calls on PM to ‘reset’ devolved relationships

Mark Drakeford says Boris Johnson should use the election successes of Labour in Wales and the SNP in Scotland to “reset relationships” across the United Kingdom. The Welsh Labour leader said there were “very real tensions” within the union, and said he wanted assurances from the Prime Minister that they could work together to preserve Wales’ place in it.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Mark Drakeford to continue as First Minister of Wales

Mark Drakeford has been confirmed as the Welsh Parliament’s nominee for First Minister of Wales. The Welsh Labour leader is set to continue as head of the Welsh Government until he hands over to a successor towards the end of the new parliament’s five-year term. On Wednesday, the first plenary...
PoliticsThe Independent

Mark Drakeford thanks supporters after retaining Senedd seat

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford took to the stage in Cardiff on Friday night after successfully retaining his Cardiff West Senedd seat. Mr Drakeford was re-elected with a majority of 11,211, receiving 17,665 votes - 49.28% of the total share. The Conservatives came in second with 6,454 votes (18%), and Plaid Cymru are in third with 5,897 (16%).
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Drakeford set for Covid talks after Welsh election win

Mark Drakeford's cabinet will agree which restrictions to lift next when ministers meet on Monday for the first time since Labour's Welsh election win. Allowing pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors from 17 May is the next Covid rule to be relaxed and now foreign holidays is to be discussed.
ElectionsBBC

Mark Drakeford to 'stand up for Wales' after election win

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford promised to "stand up for Wales" as it was confirmed he would continue as first minister. During the ceremony at the Senedd on Wednesday, Mr Drakeford vowed "nobody will be left behind" as the country recovers from coronavirus. He added that his government would be...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Wales election: Labour equals its best-ever Senedd result by winning 30 seats

All results in the race for the Senedd in Wales have been declared, with Labour's Mark Drakeford remaining in place as First Minister. In stark contrast to the party's performance in England in the Super Thursday elections, Labour equalled its best-ever Senedd result by winning 30 seats - just one short of a majority - though it is not expected to take any of the remaining four regional seats left to be declared on Saturday.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

A guide to the contenders to be first minister of Wales

The 2021 Welsh Parliament election will see its three largest political parties – Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru – compete to form the next Welsh government. Here are profiles of leaders Mark Drakeford, Andrew RT Davies and Adam Price, who are vying to lead the next government...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid: Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales to open indoors from Monday

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be able to serve customers indoors from Monday and international travel for Welsh citizens will be allowed, the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford confirmed Wales will move into alert level 2 after the weekend as coronavirus levels remain low and vaccination rates...
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccine rollout to be flexed as needed - Zahawi

Biden hails 'great day' as mask mandate ends for double-jabbed. A maskless Joe Biden has hailed "a great day for America" as it was announced face coverings are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. The US president removed his mask in the Oval Office with Republican lawmakers...
Public HealthBBC

Lockdown: Six people can meet in pubs in Wales from Monday

Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday. First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall. Extra cash support for hospitality businesses still...