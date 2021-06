Carrying on a legacy can be a monumental task, especially when the legacy belongs to one of the greatest guitarists to ever live. The son of the iconic Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen is making his own path while honoring the memory of his late father. His debut album under the name Mammoth WVH that came out on June 11 via EX1 Records marks his first step into the spotlight and it seems like he’s going to stay there for a while. It’s an emphatic rock record with catchy hooks and a ton of energy flowing from start to finish. What makes it incredible is that he handled the production and played all of the instruments on the album by himself.