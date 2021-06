Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she plans to seek a second full term next year. The announcement was made through an emailed advisory this morning. “Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Ivey said. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”