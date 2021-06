Jazmin Hernandez grew up in Mexico with her hands dusted in flour. Her family has owned a bakery in Toluca, near Mexico City, for more than 40 years. At age 10, she was helping to make traditional sweet breads, learning from her parents the fine art of turning flour, sugar, yeast and butter into buttery, sugary treats. By 15, she was selling and delivering for Marcelino Pan y Vino.