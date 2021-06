If you can recall 2016 WWE, then you may remember that Nikki Cross was one of ten signees that began training at the Performance Center in April of that year. Noted for being a solid independent wrestler since her debut in 2008 (aged just 19), the former Nikki Storm was considered a relatively big gain for the largest wrestling promotion on earth. She was (and still is) a wrestler with much to contribute to the WWE in its age of female wrestling acknowledgment. Fast-forward five years and Nikki Cross is now regularly off WWE television. But why?