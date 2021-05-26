Cancel
Business

Celebrus CDP launches 1st Party Identity Graph and Profile Builder Capabilities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD4t4 Solutions Plc, the AIM-listed data solutions provider, has launched ground-breaking new features for its Celebrus CDP, which delivers unrivalled identity capabilities to the marketplace. It is the world’s only 1st party real-time Identity Graph as well as a Profile Builder, which furthers the “collect once, use many” mantra of the Celebrus CDP and enables the efficient activation of customer data in downstream applications. Both features have been designed specifically to overcome immediate and inhibiting identity issues, enabling enterprises to create the highly relevant and timely ‘moments’ that their consumers have come to expect, while also powering advanced data science and analytic use cases.

aithority.com
