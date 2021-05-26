Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Northern Ireland’s waste water being tested to track Covid-19 cases

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJgow_0aCCKVWq00
A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance to Belfast City Hospital, Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Northern Ireland’s waste water is being tested to track cases of Covid-19.

Sewage is being tested for the presence of the virus in a move which is hoped to track it more effectively than relying on all who contracted the virus to come forward for testing.

An estimated 38% of the region’s waste water is being tested at 13 different sites to indicate where the virus is present, including variants.

That is planned to extend to 70% coverage with testing at 40 different sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48we1j_0aCCKVWq00
PHOTO-2021-05-26-18-06-08

The region’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Lourda Geoghegan said it is a new technology both in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“We are using the waste water surveillance to help and guide where we might like to do further testing of human in particular populations, it’s a new technology and serving us very well,” she said.

“We rely on knowing about cases by people who have developed symptoms to come forward and get tested or who participate in a regular asymptomatic testing programme.

“The benefit with the waste water surveillance is that regular testing of the water is telling us for a geographical area if there is Covid in the area or not, and secondly it can tell us if there is a variant of concern in a particular area.

“The findings can be honed down to a fairly small geographical area to help us then inform, plan and work out what further testing of humans we would do.

“It is a new programme, and it is a new programme across many parts of the UK and therefore the way we use it and the benefit of it is evolving and we’re learning all the time.”

According to the latest data, 15 cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, nine cases of the South African variant and no cases of the Brazilian variant.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Water#Covid 19#Geographical Area#Water Testing#Medical Waste#Human Waste#Indian#The South African#Brazilian#Track Cases#Regular Testing#Sewage#Populations#Uk#Symptoms#Surveillance#People#Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpncguam.com

1 new case of COVID-19 out of 217 tested

One (1) new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 217 tests performed on Friday, May 21. To date, there have been a total of 8,132 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths, 99 cases in active isolation, and 7,894 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 0.8.
Public HealthNature.com

How waste water is helping South Africa fight COVID-19

Detecting the coronavirus in samples from treatment plants could give early warning of outbreaks and new variants. Heather Richardson is a science writer based in Cape Town, South Africa. Monday is sample-collection day in Cape Town, South Africa, and Aqeelah Benjamin is halfway through her shift. At the Green Point...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Department of Health records 84 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153. The latest figures show that 84 more people have tested...
Alaska StateAnchorage Daily News

Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 99 cases and no deaths reported over the weekend

Alaska between Saturday and Monday reported 99 new coronavirus infections and no deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. The state no longer updates its coronavirus dashboard over the weekend and instead includes those numbers in Monday’s report. Alaska’s average daily case counts are...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Ireland's health minister urged to reconsider NI meeting

The first and deputy first ministers have urged Ireland's health minister to reconsider his decision not to meet Robin Swann over Covid concerns about cross-border travel. Mr Swann earlier said he was disappointed Stephen Donnelly had not met him despite a request. He said he had issued a request more...
Public Healthpncguam.com

2 new cases of COVID-19; GDOE employee tests positive

Two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 253 tests performed Tuesday, May 25. To date, there have been a total of 8,143 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths, 48 cases in active isolation, and 7,956 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 0.2. GDOE...
Baltimore, MDjhsph.edu

COVID-19 Testing Update

Even with vaccination rates on the rise, testing remains a valuable tool to track variants and stem outbreaks. As vaccinations outpace new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., testing’s role in containing the virus has shifted and become more focused. With vaccines now authorized for people ages 12 and up, says Center for Health Security senior scholar Gigi Gronvall, schools are likely to become central to the nation’s testing efforts.
Public Healthpeeblesshirenews.com

Coronavirus vaccinations: NHS Borders gives rollout update

NHS Borders has provided an update about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the region. According to the health board, more than 74,500 people in the Borders have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The UK Government website states that 79.5 per cent of the adult population...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: No further coronavirus-linked deaths recorded in NI

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains 2,154. Another...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Kilkeel testing appeal over probable Indian variant cases

People in parts of Kilkeel are being asked to volunteer for Covid-19 testing after a small number of probable cases of the so-called Indian variant were found in the County Down town. The Public Health Agency (PHA) said early results "are suggestive of the variant" but it was not confirmed.
Public Healthnagariknetwork.com

Nepal’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is thrice of India’s

COVID-19 death rate in every million population in Nepal found more than double than that of India. KATHMANDU, May 30: Nepal’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has been found to be more than three times higher than that of India. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and...
Minnesota Statelptv.org

Low COVID-19 Cases in MN Due to Vaccinations, Fewer Tests

It was common to see more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in Minnesota, but on Wednesday, June 2, there were only 128 cases reported. This is mainly due to a successful vaccine rollout, as well as fewer people deciding to get tested. But Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Covid-19: Hospitality reopens in Republic of Ireland

The reopening of hotels is another important step for the country, says Ireland’s tourism minister. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
WorldMedicalXpress

The politics of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland

The relationship between politics and public health is increasingly evident as governments throughout the world vary in their acceptance and implementation of technical guidance in the response to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic. Researchers from Trinity have published a qualitative study of public health policies for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland and...