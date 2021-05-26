Brooke Eden & Girlfriend Hilary Get Engaged In Surprise Twin Proposals

There was a serious concern over rain and them wanting to have their ceremony outside. However, the rain held off the entire day and evening so the ceremony was able to be outside in their originally planned beautiful location. During the ceremony each of them shared personal wedding vows they wrote, highlighting their adorable memories and stories together during their dating days. Mike D admitted that he had a flood of emotions right before the ceremony, but never cried during the actual wedding. With the wedding outside, Mike D made sure to bow his head when his bride's music started playing so he could see her just as she walked down the aisle to him.