Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brooke Eden & Girlfriend Hilary Get Engaged In Surprise Twin Proposals

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brooke Eden said yes! The country singer/songwriter is engaged to her girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, after the couple pulled of surprise twin proposals. People was able to capture some of the stunning photos from the special weekend, and got all the details on how they pulled the proposals off. Eden told the publication, "Our thing has always been 50/50. We started dating on Dec. 8, 2015, and by Christmas of 2015, I had bought us matching necklaces that said '50/50.' That's just how equally yoked we've been since the very beginning." Hoover added, "So I guess that was represented in our proposals, as well."

bobbybones.iheart.com
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Eden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Singer#Christmas#Brooke Eden Girlfriend#Dating#Gorgeous Sedona#Surprise#Nashville#Heartfelt Greeting Cards#Necklaces#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsknkx.org

Chris Linden Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Diamond He Mined

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not every kid dreams of how they'll propose marriage, but Chris Linden did. Since middle school, he's wanted to make a ring with a diamond he mined himself. When he asked his girlfriend to marry him, Linden started researching raw gems in the U.S. Last month, he drove from Washington state to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and spent two days digging. He found a two-carat yellow diamond. She said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings Engaged to Girlfriend Sierra Deaton

5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings is getting married! Hemmings took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sierra Deaton. "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton," Hemmings wrote next to a series of snaps chronicling the hillside proposal.
CelebritiesPage Six

Frankie Grande gets engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon

Just weeks after his younger sister Ariana Grande tied the knot, performer Frankie Grande got engaged. The 38-year-old asked his actor boyfriend, 28-year-old Hale Leon, to marry him on Tuesday night in an over-the-top virtual reality proposal, People reported. “He said YES! 😍 WE’RE ENGAGED!” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “I...
MusicPosted by
E! News

How Coming Out and Living Authentically Is Helping Singer Brooke Eden Change Country Music

Brooke Eden is finally living her truth. Once the country singer arrived on the scene in 2014 with the independent release of her self-titled debut EP, she was quickly signed to a label and began building a career that most people only get to dream of. But becoming a star in the traditionally conservative genre meant that Eden had to keep a big part of her life under wraps: Her relationship with the love of her life, Hilary Hoover.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Courtney Stodden Engaged to Chris Sheng: Get Details About the Emotional Proposal

Courtney Stodden is engaged to partner Chris Sheng, a year after the reality star ended their controversial marriage to actor Doug Hutchinson, who they wed at age 16. Courtney, now 26 and who came out as non-binary last month, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, May 30, almost a year to the date of their past wedding. In a video, Courtney flashes a giant halo-style cushion-cut diamond ring. The star captioned the pic, "I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend."
Nashville, TNETOnline.com

Cutest Couples at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

The 2021 CMT Music Awards were full of #RelationshipGoals. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the red carpet at the annual awards show Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday was filled with country music's finest. While many showed off their stylish looks, it was the gorgeous and swoon-worthy power couples that made us turn heads. Whether it was another fun night out on the town or a special date night for new parents, these duos brought the glitz and glamour.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Raymundo Got Super Drunk At Mike D's Wedding

Raymundo was dubbed by Mike D as one of two people who went the hardest at his wedding to Kelsey over the weekend. He was the "life of the party" during the celebration with how hard he went not just because of the dancing but because of the alcohol. During...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Mike Deestro Shares Stories & Details From His Wedding Day

There was a serious concern over rain and them wanting to have their ceremony outside. However, the rain held off the entire day and evening so the ceremony was able to be outside in their originally planned beautiful location. During the ceremony each of them shared personal wedding vows they wrote, highlighting their adorable memories and stories together during their dating days. Mike D admitted that he had a flood of emotions right before the ceremony, but never cried during the actual wedding. With the wedding outside, Mike D made sure to bow his head when his bride's music started playing so he could see her just as she walked down the aisle to him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Liam Payne and Girlfriend Maya Henry Break Up, Call Off Engagement

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry have called it quits. The pair have officially broken up barely 10 months after confirming their engagement in September 2020. The former One Direction star announced the break up on Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO, on June 6, saying he was indeed single and that he felt “disappointed in himself” for “hurting people.” While Liam did not get into specifics about the split, he did say – in a “corny way” – that it was “the best for both of us.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Eddie & Lunchbox On Why They Don't Share Pics Of Their Kids On Social Media

Each morning The Bobby Bones Show reads a question or advice ask from a listener in Bobby's Mailbag. During the mailbag this morning, listener Kendall shared that she is 16 weeks pregnant and already thinking about the time when her baby comes. She's not sure if she wants to post pictures of her baby on social media and asked for the parents on the show to give their perspectives.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Yola Encourages To 'Hold On' During Moving 'Can't Cancel Pride' Performance

Grammy-nominated UK singer/songwriter Yola treated 2021 "Can't Cancel Pride" viewers to a moving performance of her song "Hold On." Backed by a piano player, Yola belted out the emotional song as she sang the lyrics, "So baby hold on to the things you love/ Show me who it is you are/ Never let that feeling go/ Let it show." And prior to singing the track, she had a message for everyone watching: "Here's to love, to resilience, and to an era of safety, equality and peace."
MusicGolfWRX

‘As long as you love me’: Brooks and Bryson feud inspires hilarious song

The Koepka-DeChambeau rivalry reignited this week, and it’s now even inspired a song from golf fan and musician Sam Harrop. The talented Harrop has already penned songs over a number of other golfers, but now it’s Brooks and Bryson’s turn, with the brilliant lyrics set to the BackStreet Boys’ “As long as you love me”.
MoviesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy Had To Watch 'Old Yeller' For The First Time

During The Bobby Bones Show a few weeks back, the show was discussing movies that were really good, but they could never watch again. During the segment the classic movie Old Yeller came up, and Amy and Eddie both confessed they had never seen the movie. Naturally, that turned into...