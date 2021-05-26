Brooke Eden & Girlfriend Hilary Get Engaged In Surprise Twin Proposals
Brooke Eden said yes! The country singer/songwriter is engaged to her girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, after the couple pulled of surprise twin proposals. People was able to capture some of the stunning photos from the special weekend, and got all the details on how they pulled the proposals off. Eden told the publication, "Our thing has always been 50/50. We started dating on Dec. 8, 2015, and by Christmas of 2015, I had bought us matching necklaces that said '50/50.' That's just how equally yoked we've been since the very beginning." Hoover added, "So I guess that was represented in our proposals, as well."