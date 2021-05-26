Cancel
ESQ Launches Independent FinTech Company, Cloudexa

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud-based device monitoring and management solutions for the financial services industry. ESQ Business Services, Inc., announced the launch of Cloudexa Technology, Inc. – a FinTech company that specializes in cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. By leveraging over 25 years of expertise from ESQ, Cloudexa will lead the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio.

