ESQ Launches Independent FinTech Company, Cloudexa

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) has announced several executive changes as it focuses on its mission to emerge as a top digital banking operation. In a public statement, LendingClub said it has promoted Ronnie Momen to serve as its first Chief Consumer Banking Officer and hired David Bolocan to serve as the Senior Vice President of Deposits and Payments, Amber Carroll to serve as the Senior Vice President of Membership & Lifecycle Marketing, and Jamie Armistead to serve as the Vice President of Product Management.