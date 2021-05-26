After a Rise to Stardom, Ritt Momney to Play 2021 Craft Lake City DIY Festival
It makes sense that an artist with a name that’s essentially a simplified anagram of the more well-known Utah senator would hail from Salt Lake City. Although, I was first convinced that Jack Rutter of Ritt Momney came from elsewhere. In our interview, we chatted about how there’s normally a brief period in a native Utahn’s life where they think less of their home state until, finally, they come to realize how beautiful it is in a lot of ways. In the last few years, it’s become especially apparent to me that Utah is truly a breeding ground for some of the most talented musicians, artists and creators around—Ritt Momney included. For Jack Rutter of Ritt Momney, his musical career began and progressed within Utah. Now, after the pandemic during which his music began to top charts, he’ll headline Craft Lake City’s 13th Annual DIY Festival on Friday, Aug. 13, in his homebase of Salt Lake City.www.slugmag.com