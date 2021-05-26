After a Rise to Stardom, Ritt Momney to Play 2021 Craft Lake City DIY Festival

Lisa Fischer is ready to go out. For the Grammy Award-winning songstress, who has spent most of her adult life on the road backing the likes of Luther Vandross, Sting, and The Rolling Stones while also performing her own shows, the abrupt show stoppage of 2020 was like walking into a brick wall. “That’s exactly what it felt like,” admits Fischer, laughing while rubbing her forehead. “Sometimes I look and I’m like, ‘Is that a knot on my head? There’s a mark.'” Fischer, whose already in-demand career went through the roof when she was featured alongside other industry greats Darlene Love and Merry Clayton in the 2013 Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, managed to find the bright side of being forced off the road. “Being at home was really a blessing,” says Fischer. “I felt safe being at home. It was beautiful to hear my own thoughts. It was beautiful to get in touch with people, even though it was virtual. So those were gifts.” Now the fully vaccinated singer is hitting the road, returning to the Birchmere this Sunday, a rescheduled date from Dec. 10, 2020 (all Dec. 10 tickets will be honored). For Fischer, live shows can’t happen soon enough. “I really miss that energy of human beings,” she admits. “That immediate exchange and looking into people’s eyes. It’s a different kind of feeling. It’s a different kind of communion.” And the joy of performing and the brick wall feeling will vanish the moment she hits the stage. “They’ll be like ‘She’s levitating, she’s so happy,'” laughs Fischer. “I feel whole when I sing, so I’m looking forward to it.” Lisa Fischer performs June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. $39.50. (703) 549-7500. birchmere.com.