Renowned Marvel and DC Comic Artist to Livestream NFT Minting as Original Painting Burns

One of the coolest reveals to come out of Funko's massive Funkoween event was the debut of the Day the Dead Pops. Not only was the Funko Fun TV sketch a blast, but Gabriel Iglesias also reveals he will also be getting his own special Pop too. The Day of the Dead design is truly something special, adding some fun, spooky designs to your favorite comedian and DC Comics heroes. The wave of Pops will also debut two never before popped DC heroes with Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and the modern Blue Beetle. For DC Comics fans, those are two Pops collectors who will not want to miss out on or any of the super cool glow-in-the-dark variants. Funko did finally reveal official glams of the Day of the Dead Pops that tell fans what Pops are commons and retailer exclusives.