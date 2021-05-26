Renowned Marvel and DC Comic Artist to Livestream NFT Minting as Original Painting Burns
Mogul Productions, a decentralized film financing and NFT platform has announced it will host a live event featuring special guest Rob Prior, the comic artist known for his work on the Marvel and DC comics. During the event, Prior will burn an original copy of one of his paintings, which will be immortalized in digital form as an NFT. “Mogul is excited to showcase Rob’s pieces in this iconic event featuring the first mainstream comic book and film artist burning his own artwork live on camera so it will only live as an NFT,” said Lisa Sun, Founder and President of Mogul Productions.www.newsbtc.com