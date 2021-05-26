8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

Acquisition Takes First step In building GitLab’s Applied Machine Learning For DevOps. GitLab Inc., the company that offers the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, announced it has acquired UnReview, a machine learning (ML) based solution for automatically identifying appropriate expert code reviewers and controlling review workloads and distribution of knowledge. This acquisition is expected to advance the user experience within GitLab’s Dev Section including Manage, Plan and Create stages by improving a user’s ability to perform impactful code reviews by using ML to recommend code reviewers based on their previous contributions to areas of code as well as current reviewer workload. With this, teams can increase their velocity, code quality and security.