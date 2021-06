Fenton police received an illegal dumping complaint on April 8 from the supervisor of the city’s water plant. Several piles of concrete had been dumped at the end of Roberts Drive and on water plant property. Police interviewed witnesses who identified a possible suspect. The suspect, a 45-year-old Fenton Township resident, admitted to dumping the material. This area has been a dumping area over the years. Because of the location, the water plant supervisor will hire an environmental cleanup company to remove the concrete pieces. Police will seek a warrant for illegal dumping.