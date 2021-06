Data lake systems such as S3, ADLS, and GCS store the majority of data in today’s enterprises thanks to their scalability, low cost, and open interfaces. Over time, these systems have also become an attractive place to process data thanks to lakehouse technologies such as Delta Lake that enable ACID transactions and fast queries. However, one area where data lakes have remained harder to manage than traditional databases is governance; so far, these systems have only offered tools to manage permissions at the file level (e.g. S3 and ADLS ACLs), using cloud-specific concepts like IAM roles that are unfamiliar to most data professionals.