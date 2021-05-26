Supporting Foster Care Awareness Month is as easy as buying a bag of Greensboro coffee
Even on those rainy days, a local collaboration is giving people the chance to add some sunshine to their morning coffee tradition while supporting foster care and adoption. As part of a fundraising campaign, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, Inc., a full-spectrum foster care and adoption nonprofit, teamed up with the Green Bean, a longtime downtown Greensboro coffee shop, to develop a new coffee roast named “Sunshine.”www.yesweekly.com