Scotsman electric scooter produced with Arevo composite 3D printing tech launches on Indiegogo

By Sam Davies
tctmagazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArevo’s carbon fibre composite 3D printing technology has been used to produce the Scotsman electric scooter series, launching today on Indiegogo. The Scotsman has been developed by the Branch Creative design studio and boasts a unibody construction that is 3D printed in a single pass of Arevo’s continuous carbon fibre thermoplastic composite. Its handlebar, stem and baseboard are also manufactured with Arevo’s composite 3D printing technology and are constructed without joints or glue for increased strength.

www.tctmagazine.com
