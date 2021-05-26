TCEQ and Vulcan Construction Materials file appeal in bid to overturn ruling against air-quality permit for Comal County quarry
The ongoing legal battle surrounding a proposed 1,500-acre quarry owned by Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC has been taken to the 3rd Court of Appeals. Vulcan and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filed an appeal on April 30 after a judge in the 459th District Court in Travis County called for the TCEQ’s approval of an air permit previously granted to Vulcan to be reversed.communityimpact.com