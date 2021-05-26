TCEQ and Vulcan Construction Materials file appeal in bid to overturn ruling against air-quality permit for Comal County quarry

Bee Cave City Council will revisit several issues June 8 that have to do with development of roads and bridges within the city’s jurisdiction. First on the agenda will be a staff request of council to publish a request for proposals, or RFP, for the specific engineering, design and construction of a bridge at Great Divide Drive and Little Barton Creek. Under the staff proposal, council members and staff would begin the process of accepting and reviewing responses to the RFP in June, and council then would award a contract in early August.