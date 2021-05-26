Cancel
Houston, TX

Activist investor wins two seats on Exxon's board in moment of climate reckoning

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

An activist investor won two seats on the board of Exxon Mobil, delivering a sharp rebuke to the nation’s largest oil company over its climate change policies. Shareholders at Exxon’s annual meeting Wednesday voted to add Engine No. 1 candidates Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala to the company’s 13-member board, shaking up the boardroom of the largest direct descendant of Standard Oil. These new board members, who have experience in renewable energy and corporate transitions, are poised to change the future direction of Exxon, which has long called for expanding its fossil fuels business despite growing public concerns about climate change.

www.houstonchronicle.com
