Paystand and Sage Partner to Make B2B Payments Instant, Intuitive, and Cashless for Sage Intacct Users

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaystand – the fastest growing, blockchain-enabled B2B payments platform – announced its partnership with Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions. The partnership enables a “Venmo for businesses” through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

