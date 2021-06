A year has passed since the Prosecutor’s Office of Supreme Court announced that it assumed the investigation initiated by Anticorruption to King Juan Carlos on the alleged payment of commissions in the construction of the AVE to Mecca when he was still head of state. It was the first step that the Prosecutor’s Office took to “define or rule out” if there is a criminal case, to which it later added two other investigations, one on undeclared donations and another on possible funds in tax havens, in addition to the one undertaken by the Treasury on the two tax regularizations made by the emeritus king.