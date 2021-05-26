Copado Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects on the Salesforce Platform
Copado, a leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations on Salesforce, announced it has been working on a strategic alliance with IBM under an agreement signed earlier this year. IBM Global Business Services’ DevOps solutions will be combined with Copado’s DevOps technology to accelerate digital transformation projects on the Salesforce platform. The alliance is designed to help IBM clients maximize the return on their Salesforce investments and improve time-to-value.aithority.com