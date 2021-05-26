Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Copado Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects on the Salesforce Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopado, a leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations on Salesforce, announced it has been working on a strategic alliance with IBM under an agreement signed earlier this year. IBM Global Business Services’ DevOps solutions will be combined with Copado’s DevOps technology to accelerate digital transformation projects on the Salesforce platform. The alliance is designed to help IBM clients maximize the return on their Salesforce investments and improve time-to-value.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce#Devops#Cloud Technology#Digital Technology#Development Tools#Enterprise Services#Copado Collaborates#Devops#Global Managing Partner#Telecom Argentina#Cio#Ibm Clients#Collaboration#Market Leading Tools#Platforms#Enablement#Processes#Customers#Custom Devops Tooling#Agile Principles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
Related
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Nvidia Reveals AI Development Software Hub and Teases Arm CPU Certifications

Nvidia has unveiled Base Command, its cloud-based development hub for large-scale, multi-team AI projects. The platform enables easier sharing of resources through a graphical user interface and command line APIs, as well as integrated monitoring and reporting dashboards, the company said. Base Command will be jointly offered with NetApp as...
TechnologyCIO

Why Organizations Must Move Beyond Digital Experience Management

In this new hybrid working era, CIOs and IT leaders are getting caught in a balancing act between cost optimization, user experience and productivity, security and the consolidation and simplification of their solution stacks. Managing these business demands while catering to user preferences and workstyles is no easy feat. It...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Nexla Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management

Nexla recognized as cool vendor for its data fabric innovation in data management. Nexla, the unified data operations company, today announced that it has been named a cool vendor in the 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management Report[1]. “We believe that the Gartner Cool Vendor recognition is a validation...
Technologyiotforall.com

Digital Transformation Through Cellular for Connected Enterprises

This article was produced in collaboration with Ericsson, an IoT For All Partner. Digital Transformation is becoming a part of all successful connected enterprises, and many are finding success by connecting their products using cellular technology. In the recently released Ericsson Connected Enterprises report, IoT experts and leaders in the...
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

ServiceMax Introduces Global Partner Program with Tools to Maximize Asset Performance

ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, announced its new ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program, expanding the company’s global reach and empowering customers to realize the full potential and value of ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce through a community of implementation partners. Launched on the heels of a record year...
Technologyelearningindustry.com

ONLYOFFICE: How To Collaborate On Documents Within eLearning Platforms

Why Do You Need Document Processing For eLearning?. For a number of reasons, actually. No matter if you are a student or a tutor, more than likely you know there are lots of activities connected with document creation, editing, and collaboration that you have to carry out during digital learning.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
Technologythestaffingstream.com

How a Tech-Driven Workforce Can Transform Your Staffing Agency

You first think about technology when you think about growing in a digital world. Technology is evolving so fast these days that you have to adapt your business according to the recent trends. But the most significant challenge is not the technology itself. Rather, the greatest challenge is developing a...
BusinessRegister Citizen

Syniti Partners with smartShift and Natuvion to Accelerate RISE with SAP for SAP S/4HANA® Adoption

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced its strategic partnership with smartShift and Natuvion. The three companies have joined forces to help enterprises maximize their RISE with SAP opportunity by accelerating and simplifying the move to SAP S/4HANA.® The solution combines the best-of-breed automation-led implementation capabilities of three leading SAP partners via a single source regardless of approach: Brownfield, Bluefield, Greenfield, Selective Greenfield or Central Finance.
Public Healthforrester.com

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Business In 2021

Forrester’s latest research on digital business maturity shows that business leaders now consider accelerating the shift to digital business the most critical priority in 2021. It should come as no surprise that COVID-19 has widened the digital business gap between digitally advanced firms and firms that were caught off guard by the pandemic. Less obvious are differences between how advanced firms operate compared with their less advanced counterparts. It’s clear that advanced firms are more future fit. They use their digital capabilities to help their businesses be adaptable, creative, and resilient.
RetailPosted by
The Press

Hazelcast Debuts as a Strong Performer in Streaming Analytics Analyst Research Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast, the fast cloud application platform, today announced that global analyst firm Forrester Research has named Hazelcast a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q2 2021. Hazelcast is a relatively new entry for the category and one described by Forrester as demonstrating "strengths in data enrichment, throughput, latency and high availability."
SoftwareIT Business Edge

Digital Twins to Transform Network Management

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital twins were a somewhat esoteric emerging technology that was being used to, for example, enable engineers to maintain aircraft engines more efficiently. With the arrival of the pandemic, however, the level of interest in applying digital twin technologies to the management of various aspects of IT increased. IT teams, like everyone else, were required to work from home. The ability to remotely manage an IT environment using a digital twin went from being an intriguing idea to something that would enable IT teams to work anywhere more easily.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Oracle Cloud adds more services, Ampere instances to Always Free tier | #cloudsecurity

Oracle said it is adding 13 more free services including Ampere instances to its Oracle Cloud Free Tier as it aims to woo more developers to the platform. In September 2019, Oracle launched its Oracle Cloud Free Tier and “Always Free” services including compute, storage and autonomous database. Oracle also offers a 30-day free trial with $300 of free credits.
SoftwareTimes Union

EBizCharge for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Certified for Microsoft AppSource

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Century Business Solutions, a leading payment solutions provider, announced today its EBizCharge payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations has been certified and is now available in Microsoft AppSource marketplace. The integration will enable customers to streamline their payment processing and speed up payment collections.
Softwarelinode.com

Using IaaS to Accelerate Innovation in the Cloud

Mike Maney is Head of Corporate Communications at Linode. Combing through several recent reviews of Linode on IT Central Station, one thing quickly becomes clear: developers like having an alternative to the costly, complex, and competitive choices on the market. They trust our infrastructure to build and host their applications and data, using Linode to build, deploy, and scale their applications more easily and cost-effectively.
Softwarenewsparent.com

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Revenue Analysis till 2025 by Regions: Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.
Technologytheiotintegrator.com

IoT Integrator

IoT in the New Not-so-normal Workplace For CTO and rancher Rob Rastovich, technology and the great outdoors are a perfect match. The ThingLogix CTO works with companies to build connected products and AI-driven IoT applications, and he merges his IoT know-how with cattle and irrigation management on his ranch. Is his no-code IoT platform the starting point integrators need?
Retailtheshotcaller.net

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Can Become Bigger in 5 Years? Key Players – Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market research Report is a valuable supply of perceptive information for business strategists. This Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market study provides comprehensive data which enlarge the understanding, scope and application of this report. A specific study of competitive landscape of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.