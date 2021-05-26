Copado Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects on the Salesforce Platform

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital twins were a somewhat esoteric emerging technology that was being used to, for example, enable engineers to maintain aircraft engines more efficiently. With the arrival of the pandemic, however, the level of interest in applying digital twin technologies to the management of various aspects of IT increased. IT teams, like everyone else, were required to work from home. The ability to remotely manage an IT environment using a digital twin went from being an intriguing idea to something that would enable IT teams to work anywhere more easily.