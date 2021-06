(Peoria, IL) — The nonpartisan group CHANGE Illinois is criticizing General Assembly Democrats’ approach to the state’s redistricting process. The co-chair of the group that advocates for ethics and efficiency in state government says the organization is very frustrated with how the process is turning out. Brad McMillan says the maps should be drawn in a transparent way by an independent commission to create fair, competitive districts. McMillan also says Democrats should have waited for 2020 Census data before releasing their proposed map Friday.