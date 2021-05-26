St. Vincent announces ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour dates

Metallica 's 1991 smash breakthrough The Black Album turns 30 in August and to celebrate they're releasing a new edition of the album, as well as a massive 4-CD/7-LP, 53-track covers album featuring interpretations by artists from all over the music map, including St Vincent, Kamasi Washington, My Morning Jacket, Phoebe Bridgers, J. Balvin, IDLES, Flatbush Zombies, Portugal. The Man, Jason Isbell, Mac DeMarco, Moses Sumney, Rina Sawayama, PUP, The Neptunes, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Weezer, The HU, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, Darius Rucker, OFF!, Chris Stapleton, Diet Cig, Cage the Elephant, Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith), and lots more.