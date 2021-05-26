St. Vincent announces ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour dates

Angels And Airwaves have announced that they are releasing a new album. The album is called Lifeforms and will be out September 24 via Rise Records. They have released a new song, "Restless Souls". The band have also announced tour dates for the USA this fall and for the UK and Europe next year. Bad Suns will be playing support on their American dates. Angels and Airwaves last released The Dream Walker in 2014. Check out the video and tour dates below.