Music

St. Vincent announces ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour dates

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaddy may be home, but St. Vincent is hitting the road. The “Los Ageless” artist has announced a fall U.S. tour behind her new album, Daddy’s Home. The headlining outing launches September 3 in Portland, Maine, and will wrap up October 20 in Detroit. Along with way, St. Vincent will...

