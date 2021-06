A teenage boy was stabbed to death near a McDonald’s in Birmingham on the evening of the Bank Holiday Monday.The 14-year-old was attacked in Kingstanding, north of the city, by up to seven people.Despite paramedics’ best efforts, West Midlands Police said: “Sadly, nothing could be done to save him,” and the boy died at the scene. A murder investigation has been launched, and West Midlands Police say the area where the stabbing took place has being flooded with officers to search for the offenders; officers are also speaking with witnesses and fast-tracking CCTV inquiries. Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, of...