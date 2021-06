CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Behind an offensive explosion at the plate, Virginia beat top-seed Notre Dame 14-1 to advance to the ACC Tournament Semifinals. In a battle of first team All-ACC aces, the Cavaliers got the better of Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand ending his day in the second inning. With no outs, UVA's Nic Kent started the scoring with a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season. Two batters later, Alex Tappen added to the lead with a two-run homer of his own, followed by a solo shot by Jake Gelof -- first home run of his career -- to take a 5-0 lead.