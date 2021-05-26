Cancel
Michigan State

Top Michigan Election Official Predicts Battle in 2022 Around 'Truth and Security' of Voting

By Lauren Giella
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who served as the chief election official in Michigan in 2020, said she is "deeply concerned about the future of our democracy" as Republican lawmakers continue to propagate "the big lie" about election fraud and push legislation that could undo policies that led to historic voter turnout in 2020.

Related
ElectionsGreenwichTime

Letter: Pure disgust with elected officials

After reading an article June 4, I am totally disgusted with our elected officials, not all but most of them, and you know who your are. You were elected by the people to work for the people with making some law better and it seems you just appear at the work place when necessary and spend more time at having a good time at the expense of “we the people.” When election time comes they appear at people’s doors and calls come by the dozen. Of course they want their jobs with their rate of pay and all perks — who wouldn't.
Arizona Stateminnlawyer.com

Court weighs voting rights in pivotal Arizona case

Editor’s note: This article, distributed by The Associated Press, was originally published on The Conversation website. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Would you vote by mail if you had to drive hours to a post office to mail your...
Boston, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Top election official rips redistricting proposal

BOSTON — The state’s top election official is ripping a proposal that would require the Legislature to redraw local political maps, suggesting the move is a power grab by lawmakers. A proposal heard by the Legislature’s Election Laws Committee on Monday would eliminate the June 15 deadline for local governing...
Daily Gate City

GOP fears voter turnout, not fraud

The proliferation of voter restrictions across the country by the Republican party after failing to win the presidency in the last election, is another attack on democracy, as was the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection by members of the same party. Texas Republicans have initially failed to pass draconian voter suppression...
ElectionsConcord Monitor

Letter: Post election vote auditing

Thank heavens we are smart enough in NH to allow post election auditing that is legal. Look at what it’s costing Arizona to hire hacks who just left their state. Now another self proclaimed auditor party wants that job. How many voting machines have to be dumped in other states...
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Michigan Votes

Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:. Senate Bill 458 – Require governor notify the Legislature when traveling out of state: passed 20-16 in the Senate. To require that when leaving the state and on return, the governor must notify the lieutenant governor, and require this person to notify legislative leaders in writing within 12 hours.
Presidential Electiongmfus.org

How To Retain Election Officials To Secure Future Elections

The 2020 presidential election was called the most secure in U.S. history, largely due to efforts to protect the nation’s different physical and cyber infrastructure. This was a triumph considering the physical, cyber, and even human assets that make up the election infrastructure have been and continue to be susceptible to threats. In 2020, many states adopted measures to mitigate threats to physical and cyber election assets like voting equipment, ballots, and facilities, as well as computer services and databases that store voter information. For example, states with close results in the 2020 presidential race had paper records of each vote, which gave them the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. Other measures such as pre-election testing, state and federal certification of voting equipment, and increased collaboration between election officials and their security partners helped provide additional assurance that the 2020 election results were legitimate.
Presidential Electionomahadailyrecord.com

Voting Flap Raises Fears of Politicized Local Election Officials

It had been eight years since a Republican candidate even stepped forward to challenge Democrat Roxanna Moritz as the top elections official in Scott County, Iowa. Running unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Moritz had become, over her four terms as auditor, the top vote-getter ever in this swing-voting county along the Mississippi River, the third most-populous in the state.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Local elections new front in Wisconsin redistricting battle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — County board and local aldermanic districts in Wisconsin would remain the same next year under a bill moving quickly through the Republican-controlled Legislature that would delay redistricting and implementation of new political boundaries for local races until at least 2023. The bill, supported by Republicans and...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Michigan election officials denounce third-party audits of 2020 election results

Activists in several counties in Michigan are calling for a third-party audit of the state's Dominion voting machines. It's an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, similar to the Maricopa County audit in Arizona. But experts warn that these outside audits are illegal. Lauren Gibbons, a political reporter for MLive.com, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what's happening in the Great Lakes State.
Phoenix, AZNew Haven Register

Election official dislikes spotlight but riled by vote audit

PHOENIX (AP) — There’s a lot of unintentional irony surrounding Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. He first became known in political circles for auditing the office he now controls when it was occupied by his predecessor and political opponent Adrian Fontes in 2019. Now he’s becoming a national figure as he speaks out about the Senate audit of the 2020 election, which Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers calls “a grift disguised as an audit.”
Lansing, MIwtvbam.com

Secretary Benson denounces 39-bill voter legislation

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson submitted testimony to the state Senate Elections Committee today, denouncing legislation from the chamber’s 39-bill package that she says promotes voter suppression. “The 2020 election was the most safe, secure and accessible in our state’s history. This truth was affirmed...
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

$1.5B for Michigan child care in limbo as GOP plays hardball with Whitmer

LANSING — With billions of federal stimulus dollars coming to Michigan but negotiations non-existent, Republicans who control the Legislature this week continued efforts to chip away at Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and public health orders. House Republicans on Thursday advanced bills that would require Whitmer to give up her...
PoliticsDetroit Free Press

Setting the record straight on claims made in support of Republican election bills

Michigan’s Senate Elections Committee has held three hearings so far on GOP-backed election bills that would place new requirements on voters. Republicans have sold their 39-bill legislative push as an effort to beef up election security and restore faith in the election process. Voting rights advocates and election officials say some of the proposals would disenfranchise voters by making it harder to vote.