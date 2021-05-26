Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

BTS McDonald’s meal launches today — with cool merch to boot

By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of waiting, U.S. fans can finally enjoy the BTS Meal at McDonald’s. McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. began selling the meal — celebrating the famed K-pop band, which arguably ranks as the world’s most popular musical act — on Wednesday (May 26). It reportedly goes on sale in South Korea on May 27.

www.marinij.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Restaurants#Launches#Celebrity Fans#Hoodies#Branded Content#Sales#Mcdonald#Chicken#Coke#Big Hit Music#Cnn Business#Colombian#Bts Fans#Bts Content#T Shirts#Selling#Bathrobes#Today#Rapper Travis Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
BTS
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
RecipesInternational Business Times

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Food & Drinkstheclevelandamerican.com

BTS x McDonalds Collab merch: Release Date, Cost, How to get it?

BTS has shocked ARMYs by and by. Simply a day prior to McDonald’s dispatches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the gathering declared their association with the food monster incorporates restrictive product too. Despite the fact that they didn’t uncover precisely what treats fans can buy, one thing’s without a doubt: ARMYs will actually want to get their hands on exceptional photocards. Since they’ll probably sell out rapidly, here’s beginning and end you need to think about the BTS x McDonald’s collab merchandise to ensure you catch them.
Recipesmarketingdive.com

McDonald's hypes BTS menu collab with in-app content, merch drop

McDonald's revealed the details of its menu collaboration with K-pop group BTS, which will be supported by dynamic in-app content, a merchandise line and national TV advertising, according to a press release. The partnership was first teased in mid-April. At 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the burger chain and BTS will...
CelebritiesFood & Wine

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Restaurantstheface.com

Smooth Like Burger: we tried McDonald’s new spicy BTS meal

There’s a comforting familiarity of getting McDonald’s abroad. Despite language barriers, or slight menu differences, the reliability, accessibility and, taste is grounding. Pop into a McDonald’s anywhere and you get a peek into local people living their regular fries-and-a-drink life; it’s a little bit of home, a little bit of wherever you are. To some foodie’s dismay, I’ve made it a point to try the regional items at McDonald’s as I’ve travelled; the curry sauce in the UK, ham-and-cheese sandwich in Italy, and even adding a beer to my meal in Spain. I haven’t made it to South Korea yet, but today I took my dusty Prius through Los Angeles traffic into the drive-thru and got as close as I could: ordering the official BTS Meal at McDonald’s.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: McDonald's - BTS Meal (Cajun and Sweet Chili Sauces)

McDonald's new, limited-time BTS Meal is mostly just a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo meal (with fries and a drink) but does come with two new, limited-time sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun. There was not any sort of discount for the meal, which cost me $7.79. It did come in a...
CelebritiesNME

Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal. Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.