The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Royal Blood & more playing 2021 Shaky Knees festival

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes, Stevie Nicks and Royal Blood are among the many artists performing at the 2021 Shaky Knees festival, held October 22-24 in Atlanta. The lineup also includes Portugal. the Man, Alice Cooper, Run the Jewels, St. Vincent, The Hives, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Mammoth WVH, Living Colour, KennyHoopla, Dominic Fike and White Reaper.

Dominic Fike
Phoebe Bridgers
Alice Cooper
Stevie Nicks
