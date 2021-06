Mobile is quickly becoming the next growth avenue for giants in the gaming segment. Over the past few years, we have seen multiple acclaimed PC and console game franchises making their way to the mobile platform, with some of the most well-known success stories being Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Microsoft brought its portfolio of Xbox games to mobile with xCloud, while Google is trying to grab a piece of the pie with Stadia via cloud-based game streaming. Now, Sony has announced plans of bringing some iconic PlayStation franchises to smartphones.