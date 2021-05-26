SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They Denied Her Request For A Black Photographer
Since the death of George Floyd one year ago yesterday, the world made an attempt to become more inclusive. Sephora announced they’d dedicate 15%of its shelf space to Black-owned businesses; Target vowed to spend $2 Billion with Black-owned Businesses by 2025 to advance racial equity; and brands like Uncle Ben’s and Aunties Jemima decided to rebrand and change their names. There was even a call to see more Black faces in C-suites offices and for the most part, some companies listened. Unfortunately, not all brands are hopping on the inclusivity train.hotspotatl.com