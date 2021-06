Do your ears hang low? Yours probably don’t, but these dogs with floppy ears certainly have low-hanging ears—they even wobble to and fro! Besides being an endearing characteristic that makes your pup simply more adorable (if that’s even possible), floppy ears actually do have a purpose. Some dogs have droopy ears from years of crossbreeding, but scent hounds (such as Basset hounds) use their long ears to help them smell. The long ears help them stimulate trapped scent particles so the dogs can continue to hunt for long distances.