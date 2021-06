Rady Children's officials are attributing the increase to the adverse affects of the pandemic, both directly and indirectly. Speaker 1: 00:00 The mental health of teenagers is raising concern among healthcare providers. Locally Rady children's hospital is seeing a 25% increase in mental health visits and their emergency room health officials at children's hospital in Colorado have declared a state of emergency due to the increased number of youth with suicidal thoughts there what's causing this and where can help be found? Well, Dr. Willow Jenkins, a child psychiatrist and the inpatient medical director at radio joins us with more Dr. Jenkins. Welcome. Thank you so much for having me. So let's start with the kinds of mental health issues that bring children to the emergency room. I mean, tell us what you, what are your doctors seeing?