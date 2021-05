She's earned herself her first set of BET Award nominations, but not everyone is happy for Coi Leray. The buzzing artist is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Best New Artist, and when she took to social media to celebrate, she faced off with critics. Around the same time, Yung Bleu was over on Instagram airing out his grievances because he felt that he should have been recognized this go-'round. The pair of performers got their wires crossed and soon, Coi was calling out her critics and Bleu believed she was addressing him.