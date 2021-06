You've got to love an all-day, four-game playoff slate (first tip-off at 2 p.m. EST). If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.