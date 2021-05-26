Cancel
Quiet Riot Still Touring After Frankie Banali’s Death, 2021 + 2022 Dates Booked

By Joe DiVita
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quiet Riot are fulfilling late drummer Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue on after his death and now the glam metal icons have announced tour dates for both this year as well as next year. The band, now comprised of Jizzy Pearl (vocals), Alex Grossi (guitar), Chuck Wright (bass)...

