The Notre Dame football team lost a lot of talent to the 2021 NFL Draft, but the defense returns a bunch of veterans who could make the unit special in 2021. The Notre Dame Football team dominated on the defensive side of the ball last season, which was key to them going undefeated during the regular season slate. Led by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the defense was downright terrorizing at times, which was evident when they held the running back tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter in check against North Carolina.