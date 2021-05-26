Cancel
Artists will not be subject to anti-money laundering regulations, UK Treasury says

By Anna Brady
theartnewspaper.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists will not be subject to the UK's new anti-money laundering regulations when they come into full force on 10 June, the UK Treasury has confirmed today. It had previously been unclear whether artists selling their works directly to collectors would be classified as Art Market Participants (AMPs) who must comply with the regulations where prices or linked transactions are the equivalent to €10,000 or more.

