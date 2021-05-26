More feel good stories about Mount Rainier | All Things Mount Rainier
In last month’s column, we saw that structures like engineered logjams on the Carbon River and setback levees on the lower Puyallup help mitigate erosion and flooding while creating salmon habitat. That’s great news! Let’s stay on the sunny side this month, checking out some groundbreaking restoration projects at Mount Rainier that include the repair of fragile meadows, a project that helps incarcerated people develop a connection to the mountain, and the return of a rare mammal to its slopes.www.courierherald.com