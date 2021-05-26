Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Puyallup, WA

More feel good stories about Mount Rainier | All Things Mount Rainier

By Jeff Antonelis-Lapp, Opinion
Enumclaw Courier Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn last month’s column, we saw that structures like engineered logjams on the Carbon River and setback levees on the lower Puyallup help mitigate erosion and flooding while creating salmon habitat. That’s great news! Let’s stay on the sunny side this month, checking out some groundbreaking restoration projects at Mount Rainier that include the repair of fragile meadows, a project that helps incarcerated people develop a connection to the mountain, and the return of a rare mammal to its slopes.

www.courierherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfair, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Puyallup, WA
Government
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Transplants#Animals#River#Sunny Side#Mark Meadows#Summer Camp#The Meadow Rovers#Paradise Rangers#Sunrise#Snow#Pacific Northwest Forests#Nisqually Valley#Picnic Areas#Winter#Hikers#Fragile Meadows#Skiers#Salmon Habitat#Attractions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Gig Harbor, WAThe Suburban Times

Locust Cider opening in Gig Harbor

Locust Cider & Brewing Co. is expanding again in Pierce County – and this time it is across the bridge in Gig Harbor. If all goes as planned, it will open later this summer. It’s a Harbor space that craft beverage lovers will know well. I certainly do. I’ve sipped countless brews and watched liquor […]
Washington StateChronicle

It's Time to Make Sure Your Phone Will Get Washington's New ShakeAlert Early Earthquake Warnings

OLYMPIA — Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Bicyclist-driver friction persists on Tacoma-Seattle roads. Here’s how to relieve it

One bright spot in the strange new world of COVID-19 is how it’s pushed millions of stir-crazy Americans out of the house and onto bicycles. Streets and trails are bustling with cyclists seeking fresh air and maskless exercise. Bike shops have run low on inventory after seeing sales nearly double. Seattle and other cities have closed off miles of streets to motor vehicle traffic.
Pierce County, WAOlympian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

The power of play

Summer is coming and when I was a kid that always meant lots of time playing outside. I would spend time in the woods next to my house, play “kick the can” with our neighborhood kids, and ride bikes to Point Defiance. The last school bell of the year would ring, and we’d run out the classroom with newfound freedom!
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Coming soon: Northbound HOV lane on SR 167

PUYALLUP – There is good news for travelers who use northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn. Beginning May 17, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin building a new northbound high occupancy vehicle lane on SR 167. Overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin the week of May 24.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Hotel Murano reopens downtown after 13 shuttered months

Downtown Tacoma got a boost late last month when Hotel Murano welcomed guests back to rooms and its restaurants following a 13-month pandemic hiatus. The boutique hotel, owned by Portland-based Provenance Hotels, reopened April 29, confirmed communications manager Shannan Overholser. Its two restaurants also have reopened: Bite is currently offering only grab-and-go breakfast, while Bar960 is open for walk-in dinner and cocktails for guests and the general public. Capacity will follow Phase 2’s guidance until next Tuesday, when Phase 3 returns to Pierce County.
Puyallup, WAThe Suburban Times

Outdoor dining comes to Puyallup

Outdoor dining in downtown Puyallup is where it’s at. The City partnered with downtown restaurants to create parklets, also known as curbside cafes. Offering a safe, fun way to experience outdoor dining. Learn more at puyallupshops.com.